Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

