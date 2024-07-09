American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

