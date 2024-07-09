Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.86. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 28,257 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

