Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of MGY opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

