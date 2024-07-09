Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHK. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.