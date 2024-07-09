Analyzing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -1.35% 0.62% 0.50% AppLovin 16.46% 51.55% 11.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $778.94 million 0.71 $5.00 million ($0.38) -45.95 AppLovin $2.63 billion 10.64 $356.71 million $1.68 50.70

Analyst Ratings

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DouYu International and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75 AppLovin 1 5 12 0 2.61

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 41.29%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $71.72, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than DouYu International.

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats DouYu International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.