Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.94. Angi shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 21,211 shares traded.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. JMP Securities started coverage on Angi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Angi by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.