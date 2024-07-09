APA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

Get APA alerts:

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 130.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 51.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

