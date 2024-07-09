Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.33 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

