Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 70,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 9.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 446,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

