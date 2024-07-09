Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.