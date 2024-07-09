Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million.

ATZ stock opened at C$40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.11.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

