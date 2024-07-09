Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.44

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 288716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,314,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

