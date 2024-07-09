ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) versus Orion (NYSE:OEC) Financial Review

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orion and ARQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion 0 2 2 0 2.50 ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Orion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion is more favorable than ARQ.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion $1.89 billion 0.66 $103.50 million $1.48 14.40 ARQ $99.18 million 2.09 -$12.25 million ($0.27) -21.33

This table compares Orion and ARQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orion has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Orion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion 4.64% 21.07% 5.47% ARQ -8.15% -4.65% -3.51%

Risk and Volatility

Orion has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion beats ARQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

