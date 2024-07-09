Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.