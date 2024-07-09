ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ASGN by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

