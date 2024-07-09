Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,985 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of Assurant worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $108,253,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

AIZ opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.22 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

