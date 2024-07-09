Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AY. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

