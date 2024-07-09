Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,482,143.04 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.
- On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.
- On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.
- On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,292,424.28.
- On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -288.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.31. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 202.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
