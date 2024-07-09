Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $454.97 on Tuesday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $593.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.31. The stock has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Atrion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

