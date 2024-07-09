Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $454.97 on Tuesday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $593.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.31. The stock has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.68.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
