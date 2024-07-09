AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Melanie Laing Acquires 582 Shares

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing bought 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$27.50 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,005.00 ($10,814.19).

Melanie Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Melanie Laing bought 1,714 shares of AUB Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$29.16 ($19.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,980.24 ($33,770.43).

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AUB Group Company Profile

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

