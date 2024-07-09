Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 0.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 9,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 66,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$81.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

