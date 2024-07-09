Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading Down 0.4%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 1,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

