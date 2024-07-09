Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGR opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

About Avangrid

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

