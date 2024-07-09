Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.