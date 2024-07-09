Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Up to $143.63

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.63, but opened at $146.98. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $146.90, with a volume of 163,244 shares changing hands.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

