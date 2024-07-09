Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.380- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.7 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to above $1.38 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 393,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

