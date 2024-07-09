Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

