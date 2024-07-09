Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,957,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 480,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,344. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.