Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALY stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

