Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
BALY stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
