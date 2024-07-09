Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $17.90. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 558 shares traded.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

Bank of Communications Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

