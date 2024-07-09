Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.47% of Banner worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

