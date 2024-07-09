Barclays Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 178,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,854. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

