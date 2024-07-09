Barclays Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

SOFI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,750,902. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,309 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9,958.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

