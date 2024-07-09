Barclays Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $10.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Navient Stock Down 0.2 %

Navient stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 79,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

