Barclays Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

OneMain Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

