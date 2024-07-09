Barclays Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $46.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

