Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 76,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 79,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

