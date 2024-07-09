Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.48. The stock had a trading volume of 822,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

