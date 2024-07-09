Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.