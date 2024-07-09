Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CTO Michael Skynner Sells 967 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $18,991.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 93,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,585,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

