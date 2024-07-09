Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Trading Down 42.9%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). Approximately 139,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,816% from the average daily volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Biome Technologies Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.