BioNTech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. 72,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,065. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.98 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

