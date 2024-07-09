BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $57,601.28 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $715.34 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $57,601.28 or 1.00078864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,325.61453054 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.