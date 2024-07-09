Bitcoin Private Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.