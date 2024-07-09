BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.