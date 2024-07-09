Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $117.46 and last traded at $117.43. 236,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 704,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

