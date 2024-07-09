BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 58,290 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,290 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CarMax were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.