BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 9,971 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $169.40 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

