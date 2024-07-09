BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

